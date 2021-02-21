Hudson Water Supply expects to have water fully restored for residents by Tuesday

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - All across East Texas, thousands are spending another day with no drinking water, no water at all, or low pressure. That is also the case in Hudson just outside of Lufkin.
Hudson Water Supply board president James Young said Saturday power has been restored to all residents since Friday, but now it’s the water that’s causing problems.
“The water was low pressure. It’s still low pressure because a lot of folks leave their water running at night, and then there’s some leaks,” Young said.
According to Young, the city of Hudson has 4,000 customers. So, that is 4,000 gallons per minute that are being used.
“Our pumps’ capacity is 1,100 gallons per minute. So, it takes a while to pump it over, and we never can catch up with the 4,000 gallons going out,” Young explained.
Hudson is still under a boil-water notice. Residents are asked to conserve water.
“We will be on a boil water notice until we get all of our samples suppled and get the test results back from the lab because we don’t want to take any chances of anyone getting sick,” Young added.
Some apartment complexes have experienced leaks, which caused the depletion of water. Young said apartment managers are responsible for cutting off the water, not Hudson Water Supply.
“I anticipate if people refrain from washing their clothes and stuff, that maybe Monday or Tuesday, we would be at full capacity. I am hoping that we will get it a full capacity today or tomorrow, but we only pump so much,” Young explained.
Young said the main telephone line is not working at Hudson Water Supply, but people can sign up for alerts online.
