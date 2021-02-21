San Augustine residents still without power, water not fully restored

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - As of Saturday, some East Texans are still in the dark.
San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd said out of 8,800 residents, 45 percent are still without power.
The Deep East Texas Electric Co-op brought in 200 extra workers for more assistance.
Boyd said the water supply is a bigger problem. Due to frozen pumps, only about 50 percent of the county’s water has been restored.
Residents are asked to conserve water.
“The temperature is above freezing now, so we ask that you turn all that off. Do not use any more water unless you absolutely have to right now. We need these tanks to get back full, so we can shoot water to everybody and get everybody back on online,” Boyd explained.
He said the clean-up process is just getting started. Debris removal will show exactly what needs to be repaired.
Boyd has issued a disaster declaration for San Augustine County, which will help people to possibly get federal and state aid later on.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.