Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This morning certainly started off very cold with lows in the teens and twenties. Thankfully our afternoon saw a very much appreciated rebound into the forties and fifties which really put a good dent in our snowpack on the ground. Skies start off mostly clear this evening before clouds move back in later tonight. Temperatures will start off cold tomorrow morning in the middle thirties, but we will FINALLY start a day ABOVE freezing. Temps warm quickly into the fifties areawide tomorrow afternoon despite our mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will be possible on and off throughout the day, but most folks won’t see much if anything. Rain chances slightly increase overnight into early Monday morning as a weak cold front passes through. Temperatures will drop down close to freezing on Monday morning but will quickly warm back into the fifties for highs. Plenty of sunshine and sixties on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will slowly dip through East Texas starting on Wednesday night, and will feed better rain chances for most of Thursday before sunshine returns to East Texas on Friday. Sunny skies won’t last for too long as yet another cold front is set to swing through on Saturday of next weekend, which could bring another round of rain to the area.