Lufkin church shares lunches with locals to ‘feed them, feed their souls’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s First United Methodist Church gave away sack lunches on Monday.
The lunches were geared toward students who haven’t had school lunches since the winter storm caused school closures all over East Texas.
The lunch giveaway took place at Parking Lot E off of South Chestnut Street in Lufkin.
Lufkin First UMC Senior Pastor Jerome Brimmage said with the winter storm closing schools, some students may not have been able to get a nourishing meal like they normally do when schools are open.
Inside the sacks, the lunches included a variety of food from fresh fruit, sandwiches, chicken salad, fruit cups, crackers and more.
Lufkin resident Jennie Cruz said this was exactly what her family needed and helped guide another family to the event.
“This is a blessing, over a blessing, over a blessing because we went through the struggle,” Cruz said. “We really didn’t have food. As you can tell, all the stores, when you went in there, the prices went up, but we still have God here taking care of his people too.”
“Kids are especially important to God and they are important to us,” Brimmage said. “Our church members over the last 24 hours collected a lot of food and made lunch sacks and we communicated to the schools through Lufkin ISD and so families are coming and picking up food to make sure they are being nourished. We wanted to feed them and feed their souls.”
Brimmage said they were able to provide meals for several hundred people over the past two days.
