DETEC reports 2,000 power outages remaining

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - DETEC is reporting 2,233 outages remaining at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
All outages are expected to be restored by Friday. Please keep in mind that these are estimates, ideally DETEC hopes to complete this worker sooner.
Nacogdoches County: 406
Panola Co: 33
Sabine Co: 3
San Augustine Co: 76
Shelby Co: 1,713
If you are still without power, you may report your outage by:
- Calling our 1-800-392-5986 Outage Reporting line. Please know the telephone number and meter number associated with your account. We encourage you to rely on the automated system and do not select to speak with a representative unless absolutely necessary as you will experience long hold times or incomplete calls due to heavy call volume. With you meter number, you should be able to report your outage quickly. The outage number is available 24 hours, every day.
- Call our local office at 936-229-4000, option 2. Member Service Representatives are available 8 AM – 5 PM if you must speak with someone. Again, due to heavy call volume, you may experience long hold times.
- Report your outage via our Mobile App – DETECmobile. You must already have an online account login to use this feature. If you do not have a login, you will need to go to www.deepeast.com and set this up.
- Report your outage via our website at www.deepeast.com. You will need a online login to report your outage. If you do not have a login, you can create one here. You will need to know all pertinent information for the account holder. If you are accessing our site on a mobile device and do not have a login, please select “Go to Desktop Version” and select Create User ID under the My Account tab.
