Jasper man’s federal drug conspiracy charges dropped

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper man’s federal drug charges have been dropped, according to a press release.
Deandre Romerus Limbrick was among the 17 people who were arrested after indictments were passed down by a federal grand jury on Sept. 17, 2020. Limbrick and the other suspects were charged with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.
A press release from Morian and Kahla, Attorneys at Law stated that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas dropped the charges Tuesday afternoon.
“Throughout this ordeal, Deandre Limbrick has steadfastly maintained his innocence,” the press release stated. “We worked hard to establish there was no wrongdoing on his part and are thankful that he has now been cleared of these charges.”
The press release also said that Limbrick is grateful for the family members and friends that stood by his side during the difficult time in his life and that he and his family are thankful for the support given to them by their church and the community.
