Lubbock man charged with aggravated assault of a 7-week-old child

After further investigation, Espinal-Orduna signed a written statement, admitting to the abuse. The statement, which is included in the police report, was written by Espinal-Orduna. The statement said he stepped on the infant’s foot while he was laying on the floor. That after he got off from work one day, he fed the infant and burped him, but he wouldn’t stop crying so he squeezed him on the ribs repeatedly about four to five times. That during the two weeks his wife was working, he was frustrated or mad and he choked the infant five or six times. He said he bathed the child at home and while he was getting the infant’s shampoo and sponge, the infant fell from his bath chair and fell face and head first and hit “pretty hard.” He said he also picked the infant up by one arm and carried him like a football. He said his daughter yanked on the infant’s arm and jerked him, and the next day the infant wouldn’t move his right arm. That is when they took him to the Knox County Hospital to get tested and x-rayed.