Lufkin’s Natasha Mack named a Naismith Defensive Player of the year Semifinalist

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Oklahoma State senior forward Natasha Mack has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive player of the Year.
Mack has been a force for the Cowgirls this season. In total she has 96 blocks. Only 19 teams have combined for more than that. Mack also is only the second Cowgirl to ever record a triple double.
When it comes to the Big 12, The Lufkin native ranks first in blocks, 1st in rebounding, 3rd in steals, 2nd in field goal percentage and 6th in scoring.
Mack is joined in the semifinals by Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Veronica Burton of Northwestern, Charli Collier of Texas, Elissa Cunane of NC State, Aari McDonald of Arizona, Nancy Mulkey of Rice, Olivia Nelson-Ododa of UConn, Chasity Patterson of Kentucky and DiDi Richards or Baylor.
