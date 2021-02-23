Multiple Nacogdoches County fire departments extinguish house fire on CR 839

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters from multiple Nacogdoches County fire departments battled a fire at a home in the Nat community that was likely caused by a generator Monday night.
According to a post on the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire occurred at a two-story house in the 700 block of County Road 839.
Firefighters from the Nacogdoches, Nacogdoches County, Central Heights-Appleby, Cushing, Douglass, Loco Valley, and Porter fire departments responded to the fire at about 7:42 p.m. Monday.
The first units that arrived at the scene found that a large generator had caught on fire and spread through the eave of the house into the second floor/attic area.
Fire crews went inside the home to fight the fire, but they had to pull back when the roof started caving in on the second floor, the Facebook post stated.
“The second floor was a total loss; the first floor sustained some damage but mostly water damage,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post stated that there have been several structure fires this week that were caused by generators. It also referenced the incident in Melrose where three people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator.
“We cannot stress enough about being very careful with generators,” the Facebook post stated.
