Nacogdoches officials shift to recovery phase following winter storm

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - The City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County Emergency Management say they have shifted to the recovery phase for this winter storm event. They offer the following information for residents following last week's weather event.
From the City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches Emergency Management:
Electric Supply
As of Tuesday morning, 406 Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative (DETEC) meters and 98 Oncor meters in Nacogdoches county remain affected. No specific restoration timeline is available. Customers who are still without power should report outages to their applicable electric company. Power outages reported to dispatch will not be passed on to the electrical companies.
● Oncor: 888-313-4747, online at stormcenter.oncor.com, text OUT to 66267, or through the MyOncor mobile app
● Deep East Texas Electric: 800-392-5986, online at deepeast.com, or through the DETEC mobile app
Water Supply
The City of Nacogdoches public works department continues to bleed air from the water supply lines. Residents may notice cloudy water until this process is finished. The water is safe to consume. D&M, Lilbert-Looneyville, Lily Grove, Melrose, and Swift Water Supply Corporations (WSC) remain under boil water notices until formally canceled.
If you do not have any water, it is possible that the meter has been shut off at the curb. Please check the meter and turn it on. If you have a water leak, quickly turn off the water at the meter. For assistance, call 936-559-2900.
City Permits/Inspections
Permits may be obtained from the City Inspections office by calling 936-559-2521 or online at nactx.us. While the local disaster declaration waived permit and inspection fees for necessary storm repair, permits are still required. Residents are urged to utilize licensed contractors only and be aware of out-of-town unlicensed predatory contractors.
Damage Assessment
Citizens are encouraged to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather. Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. Visit arcg.is/uOrOb to report your business and/or residential damages.
Relief Assistance
Persons who do not have insurance and whose homes were affected by the winter storms may qualify for individual assistance through FEMA. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. FEMA programs do not pay for fuel or cover food losses due to power failure.
The Nacogdoches Area United Way has established a local recovery fund, distributing donations to area nonprofits dedicated to disaster relief. Visit unitedwaynac.org or call 936-564-5869 to make a donation.
Communication
Contact 936-559-2900 for questions regarding water and water leaks. City of Nacogdoches residents are strongly encouraged to sign up for NacWise alerts by visiting nactx.us/nacwise.
