Neches ISD school board extends contract of principal arrested for allegedly hindering investigation into sexual assault

Here is the latest news from the KLTV East Texas Now News Desk.
By Stephanie Frazier and Erin Wides
Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST
NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Neches ISD school board met in executive session Monday night to discuss whether or not to renew the contract of the Neches ISD elementary school principal for another academic year.

The board went into executive session at 7:10 p.m., and emerged at 9 p.m. with the decision to extend the contract of Kimberlyn Snider for another year. Only one board member opposed the contract extension. Snider was on a two-year contract set to expire June 30, 2022. It will now expire on June 30, 2023. The board said the motion was based on current job performance.

Snider was arrested in early February after she was accused of hindering an investigation into an alleged sexual assault, and she was later indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

There were about 40 people at the meeting on Monday night. Over a dozen of them spoke, mainly about whether or not Snider’s contract should be renewed for the 2021-22 school year in the wake of an investigation that led to an indictment and arrest.

The indictments, one count of tampering fabricating evidence and five counts of official oppression, against Snider were handed up on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Snider is married to Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider.

