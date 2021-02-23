SFA Football to participate in 2021 WAC-ASun Challenge

The Alliance between the two new football leagues will allow for teams that are eligible for postseason play to compete for a chance to make the playoffs at the FCS level. Schools representing the WAC are Abilene Christian, Lamar University, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin. The ASUN will be represented by Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State. According to the release, WAC members Dixie State and Tarleton will participate in the joint schedule but will not be eligible for the group’s AQ due to their transition to NCAA Division I. ASUN members Kennesaw State and North Alabama will continue to participate in the Big South Conference for the 2021 season and WAC member NM State will continue as an FBS Independent.