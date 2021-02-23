Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another sunny and warm day instore for your Tuesday with highs in the 70s. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight and through our Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front makes its way into East Texas. Thursday highs will only be in the 50s, and rain will be possible through most of the day, with rain chances remaining in the forecast Thursday into next week. We’re watching the possibility for t’showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, but there is no severe threat at this time. Heavy rain and lighting/thunder will be possible though. We do warm back up a bit for the weekend with highs in the 60s, but as I said before, rain will stick around through the weekend into next week. Because of the rainy extended forecast, today is your best day to take care of any outdoor chores before the rain arrives tomorrow afternoon.