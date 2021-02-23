Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start, but a beautiful afternoon is ahead. Temperatures today will warm quickly into the mid 70s with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Expect a light breeze out of the south and southwest. A few clouds roll in overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a mix of clouds and sun. It will still be warm with highs near 70, but a cold front moves through late with a slight chance for rain and a cool down. Chances for rain increase for Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the 50s. An unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend with more chances for rain and gradually warming temperatures.