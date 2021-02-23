Tanker cars burst into flames after train hits 18-wheeler at Central Texas crossing

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three tanker cars loaded with fuel burst into flames Tuesday morning after a train struck an 18-wheeler at a crossing on FM 2095 about six miles outside of Cameron and the flames were so intense evacuations were ordered.
The tanker cars will likely be left to burn out, Cameron police Chief Lonnie Gosch told KMIL radio.
Residents nearby were evacuated because of the extreme heat generated by the fire, he said.
It’s not clear whether anyone was injured, but no fatalities have been reported.
The train was hauling gasoline and coal authorities said.
Some cars at the rear of the train are loaded with what authorities described as hazardous material, but weren’t affected by the collision, which caused about a dozen cars to derail.
Two sheds near a home in the area of the crossing burned, Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica told KMIL.
Hazmat teams were en route to the scene from College Station and Temple.
