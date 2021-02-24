Some East Texas water suppliers lift boil water notices

UPDATED 8:26 A.M., FEB. 25 2021
Sacul Water Supply reports the boil water notice has been lifted.
CITY OF MARSHALL BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED:
From the city of Marshall, Texas - Following the unprecedented winter storm, City of Marshall Public Works Department completed testing of our water safety on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) testing procedures, the city-wide Boil Water Notice is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease causing organisms. This week, the City of Marshall experienced both low distribution pressure and water outages mandating a Boil Water Notice. The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.
UPDATED 6:33 P.M., FEB. 24 2021
For customers of the Oakland Water Supply: “Our lab results have come back clear, and our boil water notice for the system has been rescinded! We thank everyone for their patience during this time.”
UPDATED 5:24 P.M., FEB. 24 2021
The Angelina & Neches River Authority reports the boil water notice has been lifted for all Prairie Grove Water Supply customers.
UPDATED 1:15 P.M., FEB. 24, 2021
Customers of Walnut Grove Water Supply, Gallatin Water supply and D&M Water Supply are no longer advised to boil water for consumption.
UPDATED 12:15 P.M., FEB. 24, 2021
Additional boil water notices have been lifted for the customers of Gum Creek Water Supply in Jacksonville, as well as customers of the Mt. Enterprise Water Supply Corporation.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Arp are no longer advised to boil water intended for consumption.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as,” the City of Arp said in a press release.
Arp residents with questions concerning this matter can contact Donnell Brown at 903-360-5038.
Officials with Swift Water Supply released a similar announcement regarding lifting the boil water advisory.
NOTICE IS FOR Plant 8 & Plant 3 Customers which is the following roads: CR 330, CR 331, CR 335, CR 341, CR 236, CR 2361, CR 345 and if you live in between 8491 East State Hwy 7 – 12400 East State Hwy 7(Swift Hill going towards Martinsville) ONLY
Swift residents with questions concerning this matter can contact Nancy Randall or Matt Barrett at 936-462-7843 or 936-221-6490.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.