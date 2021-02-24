Some East Texas water suppliers lift boil water notices

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease causing organisms. This week, the City of Marshall experienced both low distribution pressure and water outages mandating a Boil Water Notice. The City of Marshall Public Works Department has verified proper water distribution pressures and the microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.