Community thankful for Bullard propane business opening during snowstorm

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - People around the Bullard area were thankful that they were able to get propane to heat and cook with during last week’s snow and ice storm.
Glo-Flame in Bullard was able to open up despite dangerous road conditions to provide propane for its customers. People waited in line for up to an hour to get their tanks filled, and the owners say they did so without complaint.
The family who owns the business said they were just happy to serve their community in its time of need.
