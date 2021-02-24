DPS arrest man after finding over 900 pounds of THC during traffic stop

By Tamlyn Cochran | February 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 7:27 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 915 pounds of different THC products during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

Around 10:01 a.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered THC products that were inside multiple large cardboard boxes in the vehicle.

32-year-old Dung Truong from Culver City California was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Truong was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Chicago.

