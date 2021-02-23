First Alert: Our weather landscape gets a makeover as clouds move in on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures will be chilly, but noticeably warmer than recent nights. Look for lows to drop into the upper 40′s.
Wednesday will feature increasing clouds to go along with windy conditions and mild temperatures. Highs will top off in the lower 70′s with southwesterly winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting over 20 mph at times throughout the day.
A weak cold front will move in late Wednesday, bringing in some low-end rain chances by Wednesday night.
Better rain chances will prevail from Thursday through Monday of next week as a series of upper level disturbances track over the state. This will keep us cloudy and somewhat unsettled as we have modest-to-high chances to get wet each of these days going forward.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch over the next seven days across Deep East Texas, with higher amounts likely further north toward the Interstate 20 corridor.
Despite the gray skies and pockets of rain later this week and this weekend, temperatures will remain at or above normal levels due to the initial cold front stalling out just to our south and southerly winds returning by this weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.