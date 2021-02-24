First Alert: A weak cold front will bring in slightly cooler temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak cold front will move in this evening, bringing in a wind shift and some slightly cooler air as we round out the week on Thursday and Friday. This will lead to morning lows in the 50′s with daytime highs reaching the 60′s under mostly cloudy skies.
With the slightly cooler air will also come the return of some rain chances to East Texas.
Rain chances will be at 40% on Thursday before jumping up to 60% Thursday night and early Friday morning. None of the rainfall is expected to be too terrible heavy, but it would be a good idea to dust off those umbrellas.
The cloudy, damp, and dreary weather will continue through the weekend and early next week as a few disturbances and moisture override the cold front which will stall out and eventually work back north as a warm front. Rain chances this weekend will remain at 30%.
This warm frontal passage will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 70′s over the weekend as southerly winds keep the high humidity in place.
Our best chance to see widespread, heavier rainfall will be late Sunday through much of the day on Monday when a stronger storm system pushes through Texas.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch over the next seven days across Deep East Texas, with higher amounts likely further north toward the Interstate 20 corridor.
