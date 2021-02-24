EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing this morning with very mild temperatures and breezy south winds. A mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon. Warm and breezy with temperatures once again reaching the 70s. A cold front arrives late in the day with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most of East Texas will probably stay dry today. This begins an unsettled weather pattern where pieces of energy at the upper levels will move over the region, causing chances for rain off and on into the weekend. Rain could be heavy at times with scattered thunderstorms also possible. Temperatures will only reach the 50s Thursday and Friday with the best chance for rain late Thursday and overnight into early Friday. Scattered showers continue off and on through the weekend with temperatures back in the 60s. Then another cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday morning with a likely chance for rain that will end early Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay near average for early next week.