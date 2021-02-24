SFA Baseball opens 2021 season with upset win over No. 25 Oklahoma

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News release) - The night was nothing short of remarkable underneath the lights at Globe Life Field as the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) opened up the 2021 season with a 9-5 triumph over the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (1-2).
Tonight’s victory was the first time the Lumberjacks defeated a ranked team since 2017 (#4 TCU, 6-2).
LUMBERJACK MOUND ACTION:
Senior RHP Joseph Sgambelluri set the tone for the Lumberjacks pitching 3.2 innings, striking out three Sooners, only giving up three runs. Benny Emmons III (2.0 innings) hopped on the mound in the bottom of the 5thinning striking out three and gave up one, with Chandler Poell providing two K’s and allowing one run in 1.1 innings of action.
FIRST OFFENSIVE SPARK
The Lumberjacks were the first team to put a run on the board, with Chaney Dodge connecting on a double in T-3, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Bryan Burgos to move Dodge over to 3rd, with Cameron Crawford singling to bring Dodge home. The Lumberjacks led 1-0 heading into the 4th inning.
MONACY AND LORANGER HOMERS
- SFA was able to hold the Sooners scoreless in the first three innings, and the Lumberjacks didn’t let up after taking a 1-0 lead. Jordan Monacy opened up T-4 with a homerun to right field, with Clayton Loranger blasting a homer to center field to enhance the Lumberjack lead to 3-0.
- However, in B-4, an overthrown ball from Sgambelluri brought home Oklahoma’s Mitchell, in addition to a 3 RBI HR from Crooks gave OU a 4-3 lead to conclude the 4th inning.
MORE GRADUAL LUMBERJACK MOMENTUM IN 6TH INNING
- OU’s McKenna hit another ball out of the park (OU, 5-3) to conclude the 5th, but the Lumberjacks had quite the inning to come. Monacy’s solid at bat in T-6 awarded him a walk to put the first runner on base for SFA, and pinch hitter Jake Zarrello reached first base off an OU error.
- Loranger was able to single after this instance, and a Sean Moore walk brought in Monacy (OU, 5-4). Pinch hitter Will Cerny’s walk led to Zarrello coming home, and Bryan Burgos’ at-bat turning into a HBP brought in Loranger. SFA leads, 6-5. After an OU pitching change, Cameron Crawford’s pop fly brought Sean Moore in for another run, and Dodge came in on a wild pitch.
UP NEXT
The Lumberjacks will travel back to Arlington for a three-game series (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) with UT Arlington this weekend. For results and a complete schedule for all SFA Athletics, visit sfajacks.com.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.