SFA starts season on right foot with big win over Sooners

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are getting in a rest day before getting back to work tomorrow to prepare for UT-Arlington this weekend.
The ‘Jacks beat No. 25 Oklahoma last night in Arlington, 9-5. It was their first win over a ranked opponent since 2017. The ‘Jacks took a 3-0 lead into the fourth but gave it away win the Sooners scored four runs in their half of the inning.
SFA didn’t lose focus and a six-run sixth inning was all they needed to get momentum back on their side.
“As far as the stage I was really proud of our guys,” head coach Johnny Cardenas said. “I think early on we had the jitters in a setting like that. I think they did a good job of battling that. They did a great job when OU made a push. our guys responded and that is what we are looking for.”
One thing noticeable was the offensive production. Last year SFA was 6-10 before the season was suspended and only averaged just under four runs a game.
“We like what we see right now,” Cardenas said. “It was a concentrated effort to recruit more offense and also change our approach. if you watched last night’s offense we did hit some long balls but at the same time we scored by using bunts and stealing some bases.”
This weekend the team heads to Arlington one more time to participate in the UT-Arlington tournament.
“The biggest key for us to enjoy the win while it last but understand you have a day off and tomorrow we are right back at it getting ready for the next opponent,” Cardenas said. “In baseball you enjoy the victories for a brief moment becuase their is another game quickly.”
