Better East Texas: Power grid problems

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the coldest, if not the coldest, weeks has ended in Texas. The impact of the winter storm and cold temperatures affected every Texan for at least several days. Not many events can claim that level of disruption.
For some, the impact continues with repairs to homes and businesses. And those repairs may take weeks, if not months, to complete. One aspect of the damage has to do with the energy infrastructure. Texans were faced with a rolling blackout plan that did not work. In fact, it seems to have made matters worse as systems that supposedly were in place to protect infrastructure services like water treatment plants failed. And they shouldn’t have.
Texas has an independent electrical grid for a reason – we believe we can do it better than the rest of the US. But it failed. Additionally, some Texans are faced with skyrocketing electric bills. It appears that this is a result of being on a variable rate plan where you expect some fluctuation, but nothing like what was experienced recently.
ERCOT, the group that supposedly manages the power grid in Texas is in the hotseat, and there are already resignations and lawsuits. And those might help stop the bleeding, but it is up to our state leadership to fix this moving forward. Texans should not be subject to wild variations in energy rates that result in the bills we have seen, and the state leadership must ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Texans deserve to have a power grid that is reliable, has a working back up plan, keeps Texans safe and is ultimately independent.
