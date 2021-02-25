Lufkin PD: Woman killed in head-on collision involving three vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman is dead following a head-on collision in Lufkin Wednesday night.
According to police, the crash happened on North Timberland Drive, near the Insta-Cash Pawn Shop sometime before 9 p.m.
A police press release states a woman driving a sedan veered into a turn lane and struck two vehicles carrying members of the same family.
The woman driving the sedan was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Her family has been notified, according to police.
The occupants of the two vehicles hit, including three children, reported minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
Police are withholding identities until sometime Thursday. An investigation into what caused the wreck is underway.
Below is the full press release from the Lufkin Police Department:
At 8:45 p.m., we were called to a three-vehicle accident on North Timberland Drive in front of Insta-Cash Pawn.
A husband and wife were in two separate vehicles southbound on Timberland Drive – the husband in a white Cadillac Escalade with their three children and the wife following behind him in a Jeep Liberty – when they moved into the turn lane to turn left onto Nesbitt Street.
As the vehicles sat in the turn lane, a gray Nissan Altima veered into the Cadillac head-on from the northbound lane. The impact pushed the Cadillac into the Jeep, causing damage.
The female driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
She did not appear to be wearing her seat belt.
The three children in the Escalade were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and were accompanied by their mother, who did not report any major injuries. Their father also reported no major injuries and did not request medical transport. The children’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The accident remains under investigation.
The victim’s family is aware of the accident and at the hospital. We will not release names of involved parties until tomorrow to allow them time to notify extended family. Please say a prayer for them and everyone involved.
This is a developing story. We expect to learn more details from the Lufkin Police Department as early as Thursday morning.
