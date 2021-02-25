Thursday’s Weather: Chances for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds will be increasing through the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Chances for rain return to the forecast midday and increase through the afternoon, becoming likely this evening and overnight tonight. There is a slight chance that a few thunderstorms this evening could become strong to severe with small hail being the main threat. Expect the rain to come to an end gradually through midday tomorrow, with just a few isolated showers into tomorrow afternoon. Isolated showers will continue off and on through Saturday and become more numerous during the day Sunday with another cold front arriving in East Texas. Rain could be heavy at times through Monday, coming to an end gradually during the day Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler through the weekend, but all stay above freezing. Rain is the only thing to worry about through next week – no wintry weather is expected.