WATCH: Sparks fly during police chase on I-20 from Kaufman County to Marshall

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Sparks were flying Wednesday night as a driver pulling a trailer with what appeared to be an appliance box on it fled from police on the interstate.
The chase began in Kaufman County. The driver is suspected of hauling stolen merchandise from Rockwall, according to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix. A pursuit took place on Interstate 20 eastbound, and into Smith County.
In Smith County, spikes were used to attempt to stop the suspect’s vehicle from continuing to flee, but he did not stop. He continued eastbound, now driving on rims, and sending sparks up as various agencies pursued the vehicle.
This video was sent to us by a KLTV viewer as the chase moved along I-20 east bound near the Estes Parkway exit.
The vehicle finally came to a stop in Harrison County. The driver was taken into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.