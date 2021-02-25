WEBXTRA: McWilliams & Son giving away AC system to homeowner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s McWilliams & Son’s is giving away a complete heating and air conditioning system for homeowners.
The requirements to be entered include being a homeowner in Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby, or Polk Counties and you must have an A/C system that is 10 years or older inside your home.
People can apply to sign up for the giveaway on the McWillams & Sons Facebook page or online here.
KTRE’s T’ebonie Tanner spoke with operations manager Shai Smith about the giveaway.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.