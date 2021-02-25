WEBXTRA: McWilliams & Son giving away AC system to homeowner

WEBXTRA: AC Giveaway
By T'Ebonie Tanner and Christian Terry | February 25, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 2:57 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s McWilliams & Son’s is giving away a complete heating and air conditioning system for homeowners.

The requirements to be entered include being a homeowner in Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby, or Polk Counties and you must have an A/C system that is 10 years or older inside your home.

People can apply to sign up for the giveaway on the McWillams & Sons Facebook page or online here.

KTRE’s T’ebonie Tanner spoke with operations manager Shai Smith about the giveaway.

