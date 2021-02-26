East Texas forest industry impacted by winter storms

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Ice and snow accumulations on trees across East Texas caused damage and brought the forest industry to a temporary halt.
Jacob Donellan with the Texas A&M Forest Service said last week’s winter storm impacted the forest industry.
“A lot of the mills lost power, at least temporarily,” Donellan said. “As far as moving wood out of the log woods, obviously we were shut down for about a week, so not a whole lot of timber harvesting going on with the ice in the trees. A little too dangerous to be out there to be operating and working in the woods.”
Across East Texas, experts say the ice and colder temperatures weakened trees and downed limbs.
“Some of our trees, plantation and crop trees have been frozen,” said Jasper County Extension Agent Brock Fry. “We’ve lost a lot of limbs.”
“Some folks might have experienced a whole tree toppling over due to the ice load,” Donellan said. “I’ve seen quite a bit of that. A lot of our hardwood trees got uprooted related to that. But like we talked about with the hurricanes, a very similar situation, you could have breakage and limbs be broken up high in the trees waiting for the next wind event to dislodge them. If you see them hanging, if you can safely remove them, obviously remove them. If you cannot, you can either hire a certified arborist or wait until the next wind event comes through and dislodges those branches.”
But Donellan said with the warmer temperatures this week, mills have reopened, and timber harvesting is in full force. He said that’s because they are accustomed to weather delays.
“Typically, it’s not ice and snow that limit us,” he said. “It may just be long rain events. Typically, operations will normally shut down for small lengths of time related to weather events. While it does set us back a little bit it’s not significantly impactful in terms of the overall economy of the forest industry. Trees are pretty resilient. They’ve been on this planet a long time, and they have their own adaptations that keep them growing and vigorous. This is not the first ice storm that they’ve dealt with. Good news is Mother Nature is a pretty good healer of herself. Despite the fact we have these weather events, the forest itself is resilient to these kinds of things.”
Donellan said whenever a weather event is forecast, the Texas A&M Forest Service prepares.
“We have a standing timber damage assessment team that monitors weather events to determine if an event is expected to impact forest resources,” he said. “That team conducts initial damage assessments, much like we did with this most recent event with an aerial survey of ice fields, which can include anecdotal reports of damage to more rigorous grid assessments to determine if a more thorough assessment is needed. Our agency is also tied directly to emergency response efforts throughout Texas so many of our personnel assist the state and counties with road clearing with our heavy equipment or using saw crews. We also assist with setting Resource Staging Areas which help supply warming centers, shelters, etc. with food, water and ice distribution.”
To access the Texas A&M Forest Service Tree Assessment Tool, click here.
