First Alert: A balmy and windy weekend ahead for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A stalled out frontal boundary will eventually turn into a warm front as it lifts northward on Saturday. This will lead to a balmy, February weekend in which our daytime highs will be in the upper 70′s to around 80-degrees both Saturday and Sunday. This warm weekend will come with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions as south winds get cranking at 15 to 20 mph.
Saturday will feature just a 20% chance of rain before our odds of getting wet will jump up to 40% on Sunday afternoon and evening. Most of your weekend will not be too wet as many areas will stay dry until Sunday night.
Our best chance to see widespread, heavier rainfall will be late Sunday through much of the day on Monday when a stronger storm system pushes another cold front down through East Texas.
With rain chances ratcheting up to 80% on Monday, the start to the new work week and the first day of March will be wet as locally heavy rainfall is likely throughout the Piney Woods.
Some rain showers may linger through Tuesday before we get some sunshine and drier weather returning for our mid-week.
However, another Pacific storm system looks to bring back more wet weather by the latter half of next week.
Rainfall amounts look to average around two-to-three inches over the next seven days across Deep East Texas, with higher amounts likely further north toward the Interstate 20 corridor.
The unseasonably warm weather will end by Monday when that next cold front sweeps through East Texas, bringing us some seasonally cooler air for the early and middle part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.