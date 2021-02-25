First Alert: Passing showers and remaining mild on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are entering a period of cloudy, damp, and dreary weather in East Texas as we get that Seattle vibe going for the foreseeable future.
A stalled out frontal boundary will combine with an upper level disturbance tracking across the state tonight to give us a 60% chance of rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible. It should be noted that the bulk of the heavier rains tonight will miss us to the north.
We have a 60% chance of rain that will carry over into Friday morning before drier conditions prevail for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the upper 60′s, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.
The cloudy, damp, and dreary weather will continue through the weekend and early next week as a few disturbances and moisture override the frontal boundary that will work back north as a warm front this weekend.
This warm frontal passage will lead to daytime highs climbing back into the 70′s over the weekend as southerly winds keep the high humidity in place.
Saturday will feature just a 30% chance of rain before our odds of getting wet will ramp up to 60% by Sunday. Our best chance to see widespread, heavier rainfall will be late Sunday through much of the day on Monday when a stronger storm system pushes another cold front down through East Texas.
With rain chances ratcheting up to 80% on Monday, the start to the new work week and the first day of March will be wet as locally heavy rainfall is likely throughout the Piney Woods.
Rainfall amounts look to average around two inches over the next seven days across Deep East Texas, with higher amounts likely further north toward the Interstate 20 corridor.
Drier weather and a return to some sunshine will take place as we transition toward the middle-to-latter part of next week.
