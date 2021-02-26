1 injured, 1 at large following Lufkin shooting

1 injured, 1 at large following Lufkin shooting
Shooting at intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Street. (Source: Lufkin police)
By Jeff Awtrey | February 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 1:20 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say a suspect is at large following a shooting at the intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in front of a mobile home. The victim has been taken to a Lufkin hospital and is constant and alert.

Lufkin police say a suspect is at large following a shooting at the intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Avenue.
Lufkin police say a suspect is at large following a shooting at the intersection of Lubbock Street and Knight Avenue. (Source: KTRE staff)

According to police, the shooter, described by witnesses as a black male, fled the area and is in a dark-colored sedan, which may be a black Dodge Dart. A man was wounded in the upper chest and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He was conscious and alert.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing a disturbance in the yard just before shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lufkin police at scene of shooting.
Lufkin police at scene of shooting. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.