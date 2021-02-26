Murder charge dismissed against Kilgore woman accused in boyfriend’s death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Through a motion which cites prosecutor misconduct, a Panola County judge has dismissed a murder case against a Kilgore woman accused in the death of her then-boyfriend.
The murder charge for Deborah Smiley McFadden was dismissed in Judge LeAnn Rafferty’s court on Thursday.
McFadden was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison on Feb. 17, 2017. She was accused of killing her then-boyfriend on Oct. 12, 2003. The 6th court of appeals sent her conviction back to the Panola County district court in January 2018, citing a faulty jury charge.
The state appealed the 6th court’s ruling in April and the state Supreme Court of Appeals issued its ruling backing up the 6th court’s on Sept. 20, 2018.
According to the court documents, McFadden shot Edward George Jr. after he had poured gasoline in her SUV and attacked her while she was trying to move out. While George was going back to the SUV, McFadden shot George several times.
According to a motion filed in court, the prosecuting attorney suppressed evidence which would have been favorable for McFadden.
“We are extremely happy that after 18 years, Ms. McFadden can move past this terrible time in life,” said McFadden’s attorney, Jason Cassel.
Cassel said Rafferty, District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson and special prosecutor Craig Fletcher agreed the prosecuting attorney used misconduct in handling the case.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.