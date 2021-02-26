Nacogdoches County agriculturists working to recover from winter storms

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas agriculture losses continue to be added up. Those estimates industry wide could be at least $500-million according to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Nacogdoches county recovery will be a long, steady process.
A heavy snow load collapsed barn roofs at the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange. According to co-owner Barry Hughes no animals were killed. Hughes says, the barns were empty as the sale was canceled in anticipation of the winter storm.
Nacogdoches based Drewery Construction demolition crews aim to get the auction barn back in business by the next sale day on March 4.
Hughes said the business ran 60,000 animals thru its chutes last year.
“It is a local commodity that we have in our industry in our backdoor,” said Ricky Thompson, Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent for Nacogdoches County. “There are people that travel from several counties over to come to this exchange right here in East Texas.”
Poultry is another big commodity. In Douglass, several chicken houses belonging to grower Richie Butler
collapsed. One fell shortly after Butler had stepped out of a house he was inspecting.
“It just collapsed inside, went on collapsed in the middle and the legs pushed out on the chain wall,” recalled Butler.
Butler says 20,000 laying hens perished, a loss for the integrator. The houses are Butler’s responsibility.
“I’m sixty years old. Kids don’t care about taking over,” he said with a chuckle. “So, I’m not going to rebuild.”
The long-time grower knows it would cost about a million dollars to replace two houses. Instead, he’ll hold onto four 600- foot houses he operates across the road.
“We’re lucky. Our insurance is going to cover it. Some of them that collapsed their insurance isn’t going to cover it.”
Recovery in numerus ag commodities could take months, if not years, to bounce back. Butler maintains an ‘ag’ frame of mind.
“Oh yeah, it will survive. It might be long term effect, but it will survive.”
Texas A&M AgriLife extension agents are assessing the damage and the economic impacts. They ask farmers and ranchers to report losses.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.