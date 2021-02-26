Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes court appearance

Cody Connell posing for a photo at the Capitol riots with his cousin, Daniel Adams. (Source: FBI)
By Jeff Awtrey | February 26, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:29 PM

WASHINGTON DC (KTRE) - A Goodrich man and his cousin accused in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots appeared in federal court in Washington DC for a status conference.

Daniel Page Adams, 43, is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.

In the hearing Friday, attorneys discussed protective orders, what evidence will be used and a bond hearing for Adams.

Judge Paul Friedman set the next court date for June 2.

Adams’ attorney said he is hoping to have a bond hearing within two weeks.

