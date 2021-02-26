Rep. Ashby files bill which would require flooding history consideration for disposal sites

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - District 57 State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, has filed a bill that would require the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding in the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.
“House Bill 2201 really deals with the issue of flood consideration by the Texas Railroad Commission,” Ashby said during an interview with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons. “Currently, the railroad Commission does take into consideration the 100-year flood plain when determining whether a commercial oil and gas facility can safely operate in a specific location.”
Ashby said the problem with that is that the 100-year flood plain has proven to be an insufficient standard in some cases.
The state representative said he was inspired to file HB 2201 by his constituents’ concerns about a proposed commercial oil and gas disposal site that would likely be in San Augustine or Angelina County. He added that there is concern that the site will contaminate ground and surface water.
The groundwater in that area flows into Caney Creek, which then, in turn, flows into Lake Sam Rayburn, Ashby said. He explained that water is used for consumption and recreation.
“The last thing we want to do is contaminate that resource God has given us,” Ashby said.
The proposed bill would amend Section 1, Subchapter D, Chapter 91 of Texas’ Natural Resource Code. If it is passed, the law would take effect on Sept. 1, 2021.
During the East Texas Now interview, Ashly also discussed some of the other bills he has proposed.
