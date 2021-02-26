Ricky Meeks leaving Alto to take over Center Roughriders

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Ricky Meeks has been hired as the next head football coach and athletic director for the Center Roughriders.
Meeks takes over after Scott Ponder recently accepted a coaching job at LaPryor.
Meeks was hired by Alto in 2018, coming from Tatum where he was the offensive coordinator. In three season as a head coach, Meeks went 21-13. In 2019, the Yellowjackets were 10-0 and won a district title before losing in the Area Round of the playoffs. In total, Meeks has been a coach for 14 years.
Meeks was an assistant for his father, Dicky, when the two helped lead Henderson to a state title in 2010.
