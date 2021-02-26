Senator Nichols, Rep. Clardy on ERCOT power grid failure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Just as quickly as Texas weather can change, so can the priorities for state legislators. The electrical grid is high on the priority list since last week’s winter storm that shut down the entire state.
“It wasn’t even on the list until this occurred, but now it’s an emergency item by the governor,” said Senator Robert Nichols, speaking to virtually to the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
Senator Nichols wants answers to the tough questions that some of those involved would rather not talk about.
“Some of them didn’t want to come. We can subpoena them and get law enforcement to drag them down there if we have to.”
The power outages during extended single-degree weather were serious. A close call was shared by Representative Travis Clardy.
“We came within four minutes and 30-something seconds of having a complete failure. Not a brown out, not lose power for two to three days, but a shutdown of what would have been weeks to restore the power grid. To go from what they call a ‘Dark Star’. That’s too close for comfort.”
Nichols said the problems under discussion now were addressed a decade ago.
“I carried the Sunset bills for ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission ten years ago. I made some warnings back then. I couldn’t get support back then, but we’ll probably have a lot of support now.”
Clardy wants to examine renewing coal-based power plants for times of emergency.
Nichols is on the Business and Commerce committee. He says he’ll be very involved in establishing accountability and solutions.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.