State reports 461 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 461 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 222 students tested positive, while 239 staff tested positive for the week ending Feb. 21.
The number is down from the week of Feb. 14, when 4,191 students tested positive and 1,482 staff tested positive. Most schools around the state were closed last week due to weather.
For the school year there have been 119,810 student cases and 64,562 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: no cases
Lufkin ISD: no cases
Nacogdoches ISD: no cases
Tyler ISD: no cases
