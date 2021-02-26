Tiger cub rescued from San Antonio area arrives at Black Beauty Ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch introduced a new tiger cub into her new home at the wildlife sanctuary this week.
Elsa, named after a character from Disney’s Frozen, was rescued last week by Bexar County authorities after she was abandoned by her owner in freezing temperatures in the San Antonio area.
“I doubt she would have survived in those temperatures based on where she was,” said Noelle Almrud, who is the director of the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.
The cat so far is healthy and isn’t experiencing any aftereffects of the freezing temperatures. The caretakers believe this new environment can help her overcome damage that was done to her fur from the harness she was wearing and a raw area on her forehead that was caused from rubbing up against her cage due to stress. They also have had to switch her diet because they believe what she was being fed was unhealthy.
“To our knowledge she was getting fed straight chicken and for a growing tiger that is not ideal, especially since she is growing her bone structures and everything,” said Christi Gilbreth, Senior Animal Caregiver at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.
Since entering the sanctuary, her caretakers are already noticing a difference in her behavior.
“She is exploring everything. Just today for the first time she got up on one of her platforms, and she was just keeping a lookout. She realized that she has a new vantage point from there, so she was kind of happy with that,” said Gilbreth.
Once she clears her 30-day quarantine she will enter into a new habitat equipped with lots of space, trees and a waterfall just like she would have in the wild. The sanctuary hopes to give her a healthy home that she will be able to live in once they gain custody.
“She doesn’t have to worry about cruelty or neglect ever again; she can stay at our sanctuary, she can grow up to be an adult healthy female tiger,” said Almrud.
