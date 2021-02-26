TTU Chancellor cites overwhelming number of applications for new vet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd Mitchell says the new vet school and dental school are on track in the Texas legislature.
Mitchell said the system overall faces about a four percent decrease in funding from last year, according to the first drafts of the state budget.
He said higher ed funding is down about 12 percent from last session overall.
The system’s goals are to secure money for the vet school in Amarillo, for border health projects in El Paso and for cyber-security at Angelo State.
The Health Sciences Center is working to get various kinds of research funding.
As for the vet school, Chancellor Mitchell said the proof is in the numbers. It’s had 800 qualified applicants for 60 student spots.
“There is so much that has happened that is good, that is beyond the expectations that we even had, that I think if anybody, for whatever reason, were to not want this, it’d be like standing in front of a locomotive,” Mitchell said.
The Chancellor said they also hope to expand the university’s tele-health programs.
He said that will play well into the legislative priority of expanding broadband access across Texas.
