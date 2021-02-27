Mark In Texas History: Green Bay Church and School

TUCKER, Texas (KLTV) - For the rest of the month, we will honor Black History Month with historical markers centered around Black history. This week, Mark Scirto tells us about a church which started a segregated school in Anderson County.
Just to the northwest of Palestine in the community of Tucker are Green Bay Methodist Church and what was once known as Green Bay High School. The high school building, is now known as the Green Bay Community Center. The school started in 1899, when 11 black men of the community formed a board of trustees.
The first building was provided by the nearby church. That church got its start in 1866. It was organized by a group of workers at the cotton plantation. The church continues to hold services today and received its historical marker designation in 1989.
As for the school, June McCoy told us in a recent interview she was in a class of 12 and she received the foundation of a solid education.
“Our class had 12 students and they considered that a large class. We were able to read and understand have comprehension. All of us who went to school or went into the world of work, we were able to work our way through because of the basic foundation.”
The school system was desegregated in 1966. It received its historical designation in 1986.
