Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Limited visibility due to fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s to start our Saturday. A stationary front is sitting over East Texas, and because of that, temperatures will vary today based on your location in relation to that front. As of this morning, the front stretches from Carthage to Crockett, and to the south of the front, temperatures are about 10° warmer. This afternoon, highs will be in the mid 70s behind the front, and upper 70s to the south for Deep East Texas. Scattered showers decrease as we head into the afternoon, but a few sprinkles will still be possible. We have a good chance to see the sun this afternoon in breaks between the clouds as well. Overnight temperatures only drop into the 60s, partly because the stalled front will move northward enough to help warm us up. Thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5). The primary concerns are for hail and damaging wind, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. This is a good reminder to download our KLTV or KTRE Weather Apps to your phone so in the event a storm does become severe, you’ll be notified by our app. Rain chances linger through most of the next week, with a break from the clouds an drain possible on Wednesday, before more rain on Thursday.