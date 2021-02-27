18-wheeler overturns attempting to turn onto Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler could be seen on its side at State Highway 315 and the loop in Carthage on Friday evening.
The scene is now cleared, and the driver walked away without injuries, police say.
An eyewitness says the driver was attempting to turn onto the loop after going beneath the overpass, when his cab and trailer tipped over. A portion of the load he was carrying came out of the top of the trailer.
Carthage police officers are on scene directing traffic around the incident. No official word on the driver’s condition, although the eyewitness says the driver could be seen walking around.
