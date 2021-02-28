Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for missing person

Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, was first reported missing on Friday with friends and family unable to locate her since. Wallace’s 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday and investigators are asking area residents to come forward if they have any information relevant to their search. Wallace is a white female, 5′3″ tall and weighs 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.