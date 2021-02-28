Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for missing person

Panola County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for missing person
Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, went missing Friday. The Panola County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for her after her vehicle was found abandoned in Panola County on Saturday. (Source: Southaven Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | February 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 4:51 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Southaven Police Department in their search for Rachael Ann Wallace.

Wallace, 32, of Southaven, MS, was first reported missing on Friday with friends and family unable to locate her since. Wallace’s 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday and investigators are asking area residents to come forward if they have any information relevant to their search. Wallace is a white female, 5′3″ tall and weighs 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Wallace or has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333, or the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.