Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It is a cloudy, warm, and muggy Sunday for all ahead of our next cold front. As this next cold front moves into East Texas, showers and storms will become much more likely, and some of these storms that form this evening and tonight could become strong to severe, with the main severe threats being large hail and damaging gusty winds. The tornado threat is still low for now, but it is not at zero. More showers and storms will be likely throughout the day on Monday behind the cold front which looks to bring quite a lot of rainfall to ETX. Depending on where the heaviest rain tracks, there could be some flooding issues arriving by Monday afternoon. More rain lasts through Monday evening and even into Tuesday morning before skies finally begin to briefly dry out. Our dry streak thankfully lasts into Thursday evening before scattered showers return to East Texas. More scattered rain chances persist throughout the day Friday and into early on Saturday, but not everyone will see this rain and it currently does not look like a washout. By Saturday afternoon, skies will begin to clear and high pressure builds back in over East Texas, which will finally allow us to dry out.