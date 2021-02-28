Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We start of today in the 60s and 70s, feeling rather muggy outside. Highs today in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers are possible for most of the morning before more rain and thunderstorms roll in this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of ETX in either a Marginal (1/5) or Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. The primary concerns are for hail and damaging wind; however, a tornado cannot be ruled out. Now is a good time to download our weather app, enable alerts, and be sure you know your severe weather safety plan. Storms will be possible through the overnight hours into Monday morning. Rain will stick around through Monday as the severe threat diminishes. It looks like our next dry day and best chance to see some sunshine will be Wednesday before more rain arrives on Thursday.