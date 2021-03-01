6 arrested after traffic stop in San Augustine County yields drugs, cash, guns

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office assisted DPS Trooper John Hallenbeck with a traffic stop that ended in the arrests of six people on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Trooper Hallenbeck observed two vehicles speeding while driving side by side on Hwy 103. Trooper Hallenbeck turned around on the vehicles, and he says he saw an item being thrown out of the window from the lead vehicle. He stopped to pick it up, and found it was marijuana.
Trooper Hallenbeck caught back up and attempted to stop both of the vehicles, but the lead vehicle wanted to keep rolling and the rear vehicle went around the Trooper, the sheriff’s statement said. Finally, both vehicles came to a stop on FM 705 at Hwy 103 with the trooper’s car in between the vehicles.
While Hallenbeck was talking to the people in the first vehicle, someone in the other vehicle continued discarding items. Deputy Yeley and Deputy Barthol assisted Trooper Hallenbeck with the two vehicles.
A total of six people were traveling in the vehicles from Louisiana to Houston.
Collectively 2.96 ounces of marijuana and two guns were recovered after being discarded from the vehicles. Deputies also found more packaging material and scales inside the vehicles, as well as a total of $14,960.
All six occupants of the two vehicles were charged with delivery of marijuana, tampering with evidence and engaging in organized crime.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.