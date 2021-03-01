Dallas attorney: ERCOT lawsuits filed on behalf of people who ‘froze to death’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ETN’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with Dallas-based attorney Patrick Luff as his firm, Fears Nachawati, has filed suit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, claiming that it failed to maintain and winterize their infrastructure for the anticipated spike in energy use and failed to take corrective action once systems started to fail. The suit alleges that The lawsuit charges that the storm was “neither unprecedented, nor unexpected, nor unforeseen. In fact, summertime power demands regularly reach 125,000 megawatts, eclipsing the 69,000 megawatts that caused the defendants’ systems to fail. The emergency was caused solely by their failure to heed investigation findings from similar grid failures in 2011 and 1989.”