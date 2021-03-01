First Alert: A chilly rain to continue overnight, early Tuesday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are welcoming in March with a chilly rain in the Piney Woods.
We will keep in a 70% chance of light rain in the forecast overnight as low temperatures bottom out in the middle 40′s.
Tuesday will start off with a 30% chance of early morning showers before drier weather and perhaps a few peeks of sunshine return by Tuesday afternoon. It will be a cool day, with highs in the upper 50′s.
Once the wet weather departs the scene tomorrow, we will be in store for two mostly sunny and seasonally cool days on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Another disturbance will then bring back clouds and a 40% chance of rain showers on Friday. Rainfall amounts look to average less than a quarter-of-an inch with this end of week weather system passing through our part of the state.
The timing should work out well as it is shaping up to be a great looking weather weekend ahead as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies.
